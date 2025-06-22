CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.20. 1,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

