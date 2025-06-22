SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 109,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,157,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SciSparc Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

