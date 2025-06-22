Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Wilmar International Limited (OTC:WLMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 13,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 59,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

