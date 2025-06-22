Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Prio Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79.

Prio Company Profile



Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Featured Stories

