Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Prio Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79.
Prio Company Profile
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.