EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 15,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 78,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 402,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

