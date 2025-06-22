Comparing Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) & JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Technical Institute and JIADE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 5 1 3.17 JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than JIADE.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $732.69 million 2.47 $42.00 million $1.04 31.94 JIADE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and JIADE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 7.34% 21.40% 7.85% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats JIADE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers. It serves students, partners, and communities by providing education and support services in various fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

