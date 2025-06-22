Tassel Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

