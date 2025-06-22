MBE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FPE opened at $17.75 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.