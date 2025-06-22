Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,159 Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QXO were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in QXO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Price Performance

QXO opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $157.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QXO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QXO

About QXO

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.