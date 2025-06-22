WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 92,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.6%

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

