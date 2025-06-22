Paradiem LLC Sells 6,406 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 2.2% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,108. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

