Plume (PLUME) Price Hits $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Plume (PLUME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Plume has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Plume token can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market cap of $160.79 million and $22.13 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,315.18 or 0.99590858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,764.92 or 0.99114125 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Plume Profile

Plume was first traded on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Plume is plume.org. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Plume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.0806469 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $22,061,519.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

