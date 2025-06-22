WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

