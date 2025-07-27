Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $437,291,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after buying an additional 2,139,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10,817.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 806,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,380,000 after buying an additional 798,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,576,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,264,000 after buying an additional 522,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.