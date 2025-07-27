Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.