Brokerages Set Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) PT at $51.44

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Terex by 128.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TEX opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. Terex has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.