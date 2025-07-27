lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $219.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.72. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.