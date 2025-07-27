Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.