Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.06 and last traded at $159.35. 27,342,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,806,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

The firm has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

