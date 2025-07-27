Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marqeta by 126.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after buying an additional 22,928,070 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,879,000. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marqeta by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 3,886,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.