CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.56 and last traded at $115.15. 4,451,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,297,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

CoreWeave Trading Down 3.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

