Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after buying an additional 1,990,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,910,000 after buying an additional 1,710,433 shares in the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,088,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

