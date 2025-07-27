Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,181 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.2%

EBAY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

