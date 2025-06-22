Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

