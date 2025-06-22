MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.63 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

