Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 48,087 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 389,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $166,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,300,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $1,520,000.

SCHP opened at $26.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

