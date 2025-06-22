Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 48,087 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 389,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $166,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,300,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $1,520,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCHP opened at $26.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.