Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 0.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average of $263.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

