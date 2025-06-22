Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 19th

Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, TMC the metals, Quanta Services, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, EMCOR Group, and Rockwell Automation are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate electricity or produce technologies using sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain partial ownership in firms whose core business focuses on clean power production and related infrastructure. These stocks often attract investors looking to support environmental goals and capitalize on the global transition toward low-carbon energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. 5,189,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,095. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.49. 5,006,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,562. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

TMC the metals (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

TMC stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 46,971,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,062. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMC

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.48. 854,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,764. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,208,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,893,929. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.38. 541,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $321.45. 662,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $328.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Featured Stories