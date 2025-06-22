Promising Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

NVIDIA, Circle Internet Group, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Palantir Technologies are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology-related products and services—ranging from computer hardware and software to internet platforms and semiconductors. Investors often seek them out for their growth potential driven by innovation, though they can exhibit greater price volatility compared with other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 242,268,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,776,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $42.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,500,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638,504. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19,122.02. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $248.88.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,792,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,381,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,241,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,567,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $483.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,498,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 75,073,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. 86,915,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,178,423. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09.

