Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $344,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.9%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,441.89 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,349.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.