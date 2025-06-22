Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$2.17. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 36,587 shares.

Intermap Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.42 million, a PE ratio of -506.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

