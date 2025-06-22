Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $16.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 21,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

