Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

