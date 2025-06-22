WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

