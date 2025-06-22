Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

