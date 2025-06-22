Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

