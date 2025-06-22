VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

