iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.