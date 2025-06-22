Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,509 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 5.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $81,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.