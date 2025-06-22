VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,172 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 141,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 54,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

