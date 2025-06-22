Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,559 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

