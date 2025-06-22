iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.