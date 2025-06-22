Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.44 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 210.70 ($2.83). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,856,627 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.5%

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.