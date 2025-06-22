ROYCE OTC MICRO (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ROYCE OTC MICRO (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $8.71. ROYCE OTC MICRO shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 182,225 shares.

ROYCE OTC MICRO Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

ROYCE OTC MICRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at ROYCE OTC MICRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROYCE OTC MICRO

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $72,089.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 961,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,224.34. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

ROYCE OTC MICRO Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

