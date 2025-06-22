IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.16). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 11.16 ($0.15), with a volume of 63,833 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.53.

IXICO (LON:IXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Research analysts anticipate that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Nash bought 45,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £5,884.19 ($7,913.11). 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.

By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

