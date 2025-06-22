Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,196,694 shares trading hands.

Xeros Technology Group Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a market cap of £8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.08) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Xeros Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1,549.43% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeros Technology Group plc will post -17.6399991 EPS for the current year.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.