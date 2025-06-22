Frax (FRAX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $314.14 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $314.14 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Frax’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,401,093 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frax is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

