Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.500-10.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $226.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $228.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.35.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

