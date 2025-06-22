Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.64. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 288,125 shares.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
