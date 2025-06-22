Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.64. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 288,125 shares.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 25,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

