Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.51 and traded as low as C$113.50. Morguard shares last traded at C$114.10, with a volume of 635 shares changing hands.

Morguard Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

